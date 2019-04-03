Police were searching Wednesday afternoon for occupants who fled a car after it struck and injured a pedestrian at a CVS pharmacy at 601 N. Valley Mills Drive, police said.
Police were called to the drugstore around 2:45 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a white Nissan Versa hit a 32-year-old man in the parking lot, then slam into an unoccupied vehicle, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. Witnesses reported that two males and two females abandoned the car and ran.
The 32-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with leg injuries that were described as serious but not life-threatening, Bynum said. Police searched the surrounding neighborhood and quickly found and detained two men behind a Dumpster near Pep Boys.
Officers continued to investigate the crash Wednesday, Bynum said.