A driver suffered burns to 30 percent of his body after he crashed his 18-wheeler truck on Interstate 35 near Bruceville-Eddy early Wednesday, the second tractor-trailer crash in two days at that location, Bruceville-Eddy Police Chief Bill McLean said.
First responders were called around 5:15 a.m. to northbound I-35 mile marker 317 after the driver of a truck hauling avocados traveled off the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied dump truck on the shoulder. McLean said the 18-wheeler crashed and burst into flames, trapping the driver.
The man was pulled from the truck and taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with significant injuries. McLean said the driver was later transferred to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas with burns covering 30 percent of his body.
McLean said the dump truck was parked on the shoulder of the interstate after a similar crash occurred along the same stretch of roadway Tuesday morning. Police were called after a different 18-wheeler crashed into the barrier wall and caught fire at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police reported that driver was not injured, but the crash caused heavy damage to the barrier wall. McLean said officials placed a dump truck on the shoulder of the road to protect the damaged wall until it could be repaired.
McLean said the dump truck was totaled in the crash Wednesday. The collision caused police and Texas Department of Transportation authorities to close down a portion of the interstate for about seven hours before it was reopened by about 2:30 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation and no other information was immediately available.