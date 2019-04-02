A man was found shot to death late Monday night in East Waco, and police are searching for the gunman.
Officers were called to Dallas Street and Carver Avenue at about 10:45 p.m., where police found a man with a gunshot wound, Waco police Sgt. David Conley said.
A report Tuesday morning from Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the man was unresponsive and had a gunshot wound in his back. The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, where he was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m.
Police are withholding the victim’s identity until next of kin can be notified.
Preliminary information indicated a car, possibly a small, dark-colored SUV, was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting, police said.
Detectives began investigating the shooting as a homicide, Conley said. No additional information was available Tuesday morning.