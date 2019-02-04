Bellmead police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old pedestrian who died in a late-night collision with a car on Bellmead Drive.
Ethel Rojas of Waco was struck while crossing near a Chevron convenience store in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive on Jan. 26, Assistant Chief Kory Martin said. Police were called to the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m.
Martin said Rojas reportedly stepped into oncoming traffic and was hit by a car with a 16-year-old driver and a passenger of the same age.
Martin said it appeared Rojas was walking across the road away from the store when she was hit by the westbound car. The driver pulled over and talked with police shortly after the crash.
Rojas was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Martin said.
Police said preliminary information did not appear to uncover any criminal negligence or wrongdoing by the driver. Martin said the case remains under investigation with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety.