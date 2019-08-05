Police are seeking two men after an apparent exchange of gunfire near the One Stop Smoke Shop in East Waco on Monday.
Police responded to the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road shortly after 5:30 p.m., when gunshots were heard outside the smoke shop, Waco police Sgt. Steve Graeter said. As police were on their way, officers received information that two men were seen shooting at each other outside the business, he said.
Police found about eight shell casings in the parking lot and in J.J. Flewellen. The casings came from weapons of two calibers, he said.
A parked vehicle was hit by gunfire, but there was no apparent evidence that any person was hit, Graeter said. It appears everyone involved left the area before police arrived but that one of the shooters left his car at the store and left on foot, he said.
Crime scene technicians marked evidence outside the store as police looked at surveillance video from the nearby Estella Maxey Place Apartments. No immediate arrests were made, and the investigation continued Monday night.