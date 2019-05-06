Waco police are investigating what they call a "questionable death" after a body was found Sunday evening in an South Waco creek.
Based on a call from a resident, police found the body of a male in the concrete-lined creek at South 10th Street and Hines Avenue around 6:45 p.m., Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a release.
"Due to the condition of the body, race and identity are not yet known," the release stated.
The special crimes unit worked at the scene along with Justice of the Peace James E. Lee, who ordered an autopsy.
Waco Mortuary and Waco Fire Department helped remove the body.