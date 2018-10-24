Police are investigating the robbery early Wednesday of a Bosque Boulevard convenience store, where a masked man pointed a handgun at a clerk.
Police were called around 2:45 a.m. to the scene of the robbery at Valero Corner Store, 4025 Bosque Blvd. Witnesses told police that four customers were in the store when the man, wearing a white t-shirt over his face, pointed a handgun at the store clerk and demanded money.
The employee complied and handed the man a small amount of cash, Bynum said. No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect left the store on foot, and police were unable to track him down as of Wednesday.
Waco police victim services spoke with the customers who were in the store during the robbery.
The suspect was described as a man standing 5-foot-6 inches to 5-foot-8 inches tall. He was reported to be wearing a black hoodie at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waco police at 750-7500.