Police are investigating the case of a woman who reportedly fell off the 11th Street overpass Sunday afternoon and landed on the main lanes of Interstate 35, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Officers were called to the 11th Street bridge and I-35 shortly around 3 p.m., after motorists reported that woman fell off the overpass. The woman was conscious when first responders arrived, and she was taken to a local hospital to treat her injuries, Swanton said.
Swanton said it was not known if the woman jumped or accidentally fell off the bridge. Police blocked traffic on the interstate for about 30 minutes for a preliminary investigation, and they continued to look into the case Monday.