Waco police have identified a man accused of having drugs and guns when he was arrested Monday as officers responded to a shoplifting report at a Dollar General on La Salle Avenue.
Javon Lamont Dontreal Arnett, 22, was arrested after the shoplifting suspect was seen getting into a Ford Mustang with Arnett and Arnett fought with officers, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Officers saw Arnett pull a handgun from his waistband and throw it to the shoplifting suspect in the passenger seat, and the shoplifting suspect and a woman in the back seat, identified as Olivia Nicole Ratliff, 20, were able to run as officers took Arnett into custody, Swanton said.
Arnett backed the Mustang into an officer’s vehicle parked behind it before officers were able to take him into custody, Swanton said.
He said officers found marijuana, cash and an AK-47 with a large drum magazine when they searched the Mustang. Arnett was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of robbery with a deadly weapon, a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana and a Class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Police found Ratliff later Monday in a wooded area off Primrose Drive and arrested her on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest, Swanton said.
She had been released from McLennan County Jail on a $19,000 bond by Tuesday. Arnett remained in jail Tuesday with bond listed at $33,500. Arnett was also being held on a child support warrant, jail records state.
The third suspect had not been arrested by Tuesday evening, and the investigation is continuing, Swanton said.