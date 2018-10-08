Waco police Monday released details of an incident last week in which a police dog was shot and killed after it attacked its handler during a law enforcement operation.
Kastor, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, bit his handler, Officer Michael Bucher, a 14-year veteran with the Waco Police Department, in front of a home in the 2000 block of Seneca on Friday. Bucher and Kastor were assisting other police and U.S. Marshals in an effort to serve a felony robbery warrant on a man at that address.
On approaching the house, Kastor reportedly turned and bit Bucher on his inner thigh, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Monday. Bucher repeatedly commanded Kastor to stop, and Waco police Det. Eric Trojanowski then tried unsuccessfully to pull the dog loose, Swanton said.
Bucher then instructed Trojanowski to “put Kastor down to stop the attack.” Trojanowski, an 11-year Waco police veteran, killed the dog with a single shot, Swanton said.
Bucher was on light duty Monday healing from his injuries. Trojanowski will continue as a detective and will not be placed on administrative leave following the shooting, Swanton said.
“At this early juncture, it appears that the involved officers acted appropriately during the incident,” Swanton said in a statement. “Our intent is to conduct a complete and thorough review of the entire incident and our K9 program. The review is ongoing.
“This was a tragedy for all involved and we want to ensure everything possible is done to keep this from ever occurring again.”
The Tribune-Herald has requested the body-worn camera footage of Bucher during the time of the attack. Waco police declined to release the footage, citing the ongoing investigation and apprehension of the wanted man.
Bucher was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
Kastor was the youngest Waco police dog in the K-9 unit. Waco police currently have two other police dogs, Kempi and Hondo, both Belgian Malinois.
The subject wanted for the felony robbery warrant was not arrested last week. The search for the wanted man remains ongoing, authorities said.