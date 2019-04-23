Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon under Highway 6 as a Lorena man, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Tuesday.
Lewis Towner, 49, was killed on an access road turnaround under Highway 6/Loop 340 near Imperial Drive, Swanton said. Towner, who was believed to be traveling at an unsafe speed for the roadway, crashed into a guardrail near the overpass, police said.
Swanton said it is unclear if Towner was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Police reported Towner apparently was thrown from his Kawasaki motorcycle while making the sharp turn on the access road around 12:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that they heard Towner revving his motorcycle as he traveled down the road before the crash.
Swanton said the crash remained under investigation late Tuesday morning.