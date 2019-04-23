Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon under Highway 6 as a Lorena man, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Tuesday.

Lewis Towner, 49, was killed on an access road turnaround under Highway 6/Loop 340 near Imperial Drive, Swanton said. Towner, who was believed to be traveling at an unsafe speed for the roadway, crashed into a guardrail near the overpass, police said.

Swanton said it is unclear if Towner was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police reported Towner apparently was thrown from his Kawasaki motorcycle while making the sharp turn on the access road around 12:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that they heard Towner revving his motorcycle as he traveled down the road before the crash.

Swanton said the crash remained under investigation late Tuesday morning.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

