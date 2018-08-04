Police have identified Antonio Day Avila, 32, as the man who shot and killed himself during a standoff with police at an apartment complex off Hewitt Drive early Friday morning.
Avila fired multiple rounds at the Depot Apartments, 8824 Old McGregor Road, at about 3:40 a.m., prompting a significant police response as he retreated into his apartment, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Friday.
About three hours later, a SWAT team entered the apartment and found Avila dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Swanton said.
No one else was shot during the incident, but one other person suffered minor injuries, he said. Officials did not specify how the person was injured.