Police have identified the Waco man killed from a shooting that erupted in the 3100 block of Colonial Avenue on Monday afternoon.
Jordan Hawkins, 19, was pronounced dead at Ascension Providence about an hour after he was dropped off at the hospital, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said Tuesday morning.
Hawkins died after he was shot in a confrontation with at least one unknown subject when gunfire broke out in the North Waco neighborhood.
Police were called to the neighborhood shortly after 4:30 p.m. when neighbors reported hearing several rounds of gunfire, witnesses said. Shell casings, blood and other evidence was visible in the street and yards around the neighborhood as police conducted their investigation.
Bynum said a second person was spotted at Freebirds World Burrito on New Road and was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment and police determined he was also involved in the shooting on Colonial Avenue.
McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson pronounced Hawkins dead at the hospital. Bynum said an autopsy was ordered.
Police continued to investigate the shooting Tuesday. Bynum said no arrests have been made and no other information was available Tuesday morning.