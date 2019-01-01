A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died early Tuesday morning after a shooting at House of Blues Club in East Waco, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to the club at 211 South Loop Drive shortly after 2 a.m. after a reported shooting. Swanton said officers found Marcus Carprew, 39, of Waco, dead after being shot multiple times.
Justice of the Peace Brian Richardson pronounced Carprew dead at the scene. Swanton said witnesses were present at the time of the shooting.
The club, also known as the Falcon Club, hosted a New Year's party, according to social media postings. Swanton said the club was formerly called the Falcon Club, but has since changed names.
It was unclear how many people attended the overnight gathering.
Swanton said officers believed Carprew and another person got into an argument at the club. The argument moved to the parking lot where the shooting occurred.
One subject was detained by officers as the investigation continued Tuesday afternoon. Swanton said the subject was deemed a person-of-interest in the shooting, but no other details were immediately available.
Anyone else who was in the area or may have witnessed the shooting is encouraged to contact police at 750-7500, Swanton said.
The end of 2018 brought the fewest criminal homicide investigations for Waco police in more than three decades. Police investigated two murders last year — one in March and one in May — while police also investigated one fatal officer-involved shooting in April and one fatal shooting that was deemed self-defense in July.