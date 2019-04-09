Police have identified an 18-wheeler driver who was killed in a fiery crash along Interstate 35 near 18th Street last week.
Gabriel Leyva, 41, a resident of the South Texas town of San Juan, was found dead in the tractor-trailer after it crashed outside a Cefco convenience store and gas station at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Tuesday.
The truck left the northbound interstate main lanes for an unknown reason, crossed a grassy median and the access road, hit a sign and came to a stop near the fuel pumps outside the Cefco, police reported.
The truck, hauling TVs, leaked a small amount of diesel fuel that caught fire, Waco fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said. It was engulfed in flames when officers arrived, Kerwin said. Firefighters responded and put the fire out before Leyva's body was removed, he said.
The fuel pumps near the burning truck did not catch fire, officials said. No one else was injured.
Swanton said the crash remains under investigation.