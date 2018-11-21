Police have identified a man killed Monday in a crash with a gravel truck as Harley McKinney, 22.
McKinney was killed and four others were injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash around 1:45 p.m. on South University Parks Drive at South Third Street, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said Wednesday.
McKinney was the front-seat passenger of a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was heading north on University Parks Drive when it was struck on the passenger side by a southbound gravel truck, Bynum said. McKinney was pronounced dead on the scene.
Initial reports had indicated that the pickup was attempting to cross University Parks Drive, but police concluded that it was heading north on that road and was attempting to make a left turn onto westbound South Third Street.
The driver of the gravel truck suffered non life-threatening injuries. The three other occupants in the pickup truck all suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Bynum said the crash remains under investigation.