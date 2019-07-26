Waco police have identified the man who they say was killed Thursday when he crashed head-on into a First United Methodist Church van that was carrying eight people on Lake Shore Drive.
Mark Vanmartur, 50, Waco, was died in the crash, which is still under investigation, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton.
Swanton said Vanmartur's Plymouth van was traveling east on Lake Shore Drive at about 3 p.m. when he traveled into the path of the church van, striking it head-on.
Vanmartur was killed at the scene, while his 7-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries but was able to walk around after the crash. Eight people in the church van, including several children, suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment.
Swanton said the preliminary investigation stated Vanmartur crossed the center line and drove into the path of the church van for an unknown reason. He was pronounced dead by McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. "Pete" Peterson.
Police blocked traffic off Lake Shore Drive from 19th Street to Airport Road for about two hours. The roadway was reopened to traffic shortly after 5 p.m.
Swanton said the crash remains under investigation.