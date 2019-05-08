Waco police have identified a man found dead Sunday in a creek in South Waco as Jerry Lee Prnka, a Waco resident, Officer Garen Bynum said Wednesday. Prnka was about 55 years old, Bynum said.
Officers requested help identifying the man Tuesday, and detectives were able to identify him while autopsy results remain pending, Bynum said.
"The cause of death is currently pending, however there are no signs of foul play," he said.
Police responded at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday to the concrete-lined creek near the intersection of South 10th Street and Hines Avenue after a resident reported finding a body there.