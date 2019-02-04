Waco police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash on North Valley Mills Drive as John Michael Naame Jr. of Temple.
Police had withheld Naame's identity until they could identify his family, Waco Police Department spokesman Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police have said Naame, 23, was riding southbound when his 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle crashed into the rear of a Dodge Nitro that was turning out of a parking lot in the 1400 block of North Valley Mills Drive. Naame, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike, police said.
Police responded to the scene at 11:15 p.m., and Naame was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.