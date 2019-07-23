Waco police on Tuesday released the name of a man found dead over the weekend at Trendwood Apartments with a gunshot wound to his head.
Police identified the man as Terrance Carter, 28, of Waco. Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said police are continuing to investigate the case as a questionable death but a preliminary investigation shows no threat to the public stemming from the incident.
Carter's body was discovered around 11:23 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment at the complex, 1702 Dallas Circle.
Swanton said police are continuing to interview witnesses about the shooting. No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.