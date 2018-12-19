Waco police have identified the man arrested in a high-speed chase from Waco to Axtell late Tuesday and were continuing to search for a second suspect Wednesday.
Police arrested Michael Paul Anderson, 41, of Robinson, on the charge of evading arrest or detention, saying he and the other suspect fled when police tried to arrest them in a department store burglary case. Bond information was not immediately available on Anderson, and police were asking for tips on the whereabouts of the other suspect, who they said may be armed.
The chase started around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, when Waco police SWAT officers and detectives located a pickup with two occupants believed to have been involved in a Dec. 14 burglary of Dillard's in the Richland Mall. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on J.J. Flewellen Road in East Waco, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
The driver, with one passenger, evaded officers and fled at a high rate of speed, Bynum said.
Police pursued the truck as it continued onto Highway 84 toward Axtell, he said. The truck crashed at the intersection of Elk Road and Martindale Lane at about 6:30 p.m., and the driver and passenger ran into a field, he said.
McLennan County deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers joined the pursuit and set up a perimeter, and officials requested help from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office helicopter, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
With the helicopter's help, officers found and arrested Anderson, who was hiding in a wooded area, police said. Bynum said the helicopter was instrumental in finding the first suspect.
Police, deputies, DPS troopers and game wardens continued to search for the second man until midnight, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice also provided help with officers on horseback and using tracking dogs, Bynum said.