A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home Sunday morning and dragged her out in a kidnapping attempt, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to a China Spring-area home at about 6:30 a.m., when family members reported the possible abduction of the 25-year-old woman by her ex-boyfriend, Tyris Jirell Polk, of Hewitt. Swanton said Polk allegedly broke into the woman's home and injured people inside as he grabbed his ex-girlfriend by her hair and forced her into a car.
Officers located Polk's car and saw him near Academy Sports & Outdoors, 210 N. New Road, at about 9:30 a.m., Swanton said. Polk saw officers before running into the store, he said.
Polk was found hiding in the restroom and arrested him, Swanton said.
Swanton said police determined Polk let his ex-girlfriend out of the car in the 3700 block of Franklin Avenue at some point during the incident. Police said the woman, who was reluctant to speak with police, suffered minor injuries during the attack, but did not require medical assistance.
Polk was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation and a third-degree felony charge of kidnapping. Swanton said no weapon was used in the alleged kidnapping.
Polk was taken to McLennan County Jail on Sunday. He later post a bond listed at $40,000 and was released from custody Monday afternoon.