A Bellmead man wanted in a 2017 home invasion was arrested by police Sunday afternoon after he ran from officers and threatened to kill police during his apprehension, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Torre Ladon Degrate, 41, was arrested after police were called to the 4300 block of North Polk Street at about 4:45 p.m., when residents reported a man was outside a home banging on a door. Callers reported the man was “acting funny,” Martin said.
Officer found Degrate sitting inside a Ford SUV and learned he had an outstanding second-degree felony warrant for his arrest, charging burglary with the intent to commit an assault. Martin said police tried to apprehend Degrate on the warrant, but Degrate fled the area, failing to listen to officers’ commands to stop.
Police knew Degrate was wanted for an October 2017 burglary of a Bellmead home in the 1300 block of Liberty Street. According to an arrest affidavit, Degrate knocked on the door and forced his way into the home by pushing the victim into the wall and threatening to hurt the individual.
Police confirmed the warrant for Degrate’s arrest and officers initiated their emergency lights and tried to get Degrate to pull over. Martin said Degrate led officers out of the residential area onto North Loop 340.
Martin said during the pursuit, Degrate stopped several times, allowing officers to exit their vehicles. When officers got out of their patrol cars, Degrate would drive forward in an effort to flee from officers.
Degrate eventually pulled over near a convenience store near the 1000 block of North Loop 340. Martin said officers tried to arrest Degrate for fleeing, but Degrate resisted officers as they tried to handcuff him.
Martin said Degrate was aggressive with officers and threatened those trying to handcuff him. Police were forced to use a stun gun to get Degrate to comply, but the effort was not effective, he said.
Additional officers from Texas State Technical College and Lacy Lakeview responded, Martin said. Officers arrested Degrate after the struggle.
Degrate was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest, a state jail felony charge of terroristic threat against a peace officer, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. He was also arrested on his outstanding burglary warrant, jail records show.
Degrate remained in custody Monday afternoon in the McLennan County Jail with a bond listed at $22,000.