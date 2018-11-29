An incomplete initial check of an East Waco house almost allowed a man wanted on a parole violation to escape police before officers performing a secondary search found the man hiding in the attic.
Elroy Slaughter, 30, of Waco, was arrested six hours after a police standoff started at about noon at the house in the 1100 block of Chestnut Street. Police believed Slaughter was armed in the house, but he refused to come out, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Waco police SWAT officers and McLennan County deputies responded. Officers tried to establish communication with Slaughter but never received any response, Swanton said.
After firing multiple rounds of tear gas into the house, officers forced entry at about 3:30 p.m. and initially cleared the house without finding Slaughter, he said.
"Our street crimes officers and U.S. Task Force (officers) were still here on scene and they absolutely believed that guy was still in the house," Swanton said. "They hung with it, went back in the house and were able to find him hiding in the attic on a secondary search."
Deputies also remained at the house.
Swanton said the initial oversight is "embarrassing" and he is unsure how it happened.
J.H. Hines Elementary School, on Garrison Street, and the G. L. Wiley Opportunity Center, on Live Oak Street, were under a “lockout” order for the afternoon as a precaution, Waco Independent School District spokesman Kyle DeBeer said.
The heavy police presence was disbanded after the initial entry and search, and students were released from the schools for the day.
Slaughter was arrested and taken to a local medical facility because of his exposure to tear gas. A weapon was not initially found, Swanton said.
Slaughter will be taken to McLennan County Jail on a parole violation warrant after he is medically cleared, he said.