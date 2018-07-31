A brief police pursuit last week led to the discovery of more than three pounds of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Waco man, an arrest affidavit states.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper tried to pull over Daniel Luis Lopez, 37, Thursday on Valley Mills Drive, and Lopez fled, according to the affidavit.
"The defendant refused to stop and evaded highway patrol troopers and Waco police officers throughout many highways and residential streets," the affidavit states. "As the defendant was traveling east on Grim Avenue, defendant disregarded a stop sign and struck another vehicle that was traveling south on North 26th Street."
The driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and police arrested Lopez at the scene, the affidavit states.
Officers found about a pound of methamphetamine in Lopez's car, and Waco drug enforcement officers were able to get a search warrant for his apartment in the 900 block of Wooded Acres Drive, according to the affidavit.
They found another 2.2 pounds of meth in Lopez's apartment, the affidavit states.
He was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two first-degree felony charges of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest. He was also being held on a parole violation, according to jail records.
DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said the incident connected to Lopez's arrest remains under investigation and declined to discuss details.
Lopez remained in custody Tuesday with bond listed at $185,000.