Bellmead police are investigating a credit card skimmer that employees found Thursday at Kay's Travel Center on Thursday morning, police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Kay's Travel Center employees notified police at about 9:30 a.m. after discovering that a credit card payment device at Pump 7 appeared to have been tampered with. Martin said a credit card skimmer was pulled out of the machine and was given to police as evidence.
No other gas pumps appeared to have been tampered with, Martin said. Employees believe the skimmer was placed on the pump within the last five days, and workers inspect the pumps frequently, he said.
"The Bellmead Police Department wants the public to be aware so that anyone using that pump recently can monitor their finances for fraudulent use," Martin said in a statement. "If you locate fraudulent use, please report it to your local law enforcement agency, contact your (credit card company) of bank and consider contacting the three credit report bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and Trans Union for discussion about placing alerts on your credit."
Martin said the investigation remains ongoing.