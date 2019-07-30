Waco police are searching for a 17-year-old boy they believe killed a 31-year-old relative and wounded an 11-year-old boy in a shooting Monday that stemmed from an argument about a bicycle, officials said.
Willie Steve Kiser was killed in the shooting, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Tuesday afternoon.
SirOcean Unique Calhoun, 17, is wanted on murder and aggravated assault charges, Swanton said. Police believe the 11-year-old was shot in the face inadvertently, leading to the assault charge, he said.
Family members were gathering in the 900 block of Houston Street on Monday when the argument about the bicycle escalated to Calhoun firing multiple rounds from a handgun at about 4 p.m., Swanton said.
Kiser was hit in the back and an arm and was pronounced dead after he was taken to a local hospital, he said. Swanton said he is unsure of Kiser's exact relationship to Calhoun but that they are related.
The 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a children's hospital in Temple, where he was listed in critical condition.
At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, police arrived at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, where they believed Calhoun was alone and hiding in an apartment belonging to a family member. Officers later determined he was not in the apartment, Swanton said.
Calhoun was last seen wearing blue-gray shorts. He is still believed to be armed and should be considered armed and dangerous, Swanton said.
Anyone with information on the shooting or Calhoun's whereabouts should call Waco police at 750-7500 or Waco Crime Stoppers at 753-4357. Callers can remain anonymous.