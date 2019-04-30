A manhunt is underway for a man who robbed a Marlin bank Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Marlin police, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and other agencies are searching for a man who robbed BBVA Compass Bank, 504 Live Oak St., using a firearm at about 12:30 p.m. The man took an undisclosed amount of money, according to an FBI press release.
Officials released surveillance photos of the man. He was described as wearing sunglasses, dark pants and a baseball cap covered by a bright orange hoodie.
The FBI reported the man has broad shoulders, a deep voice and may have long black hair or may have been wearing a wig at the time of the robbery. He was last seen carrying a maroon or purple bag.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said the office's helicopter flew to Falls County to help in the search.
Falls County authorities reported on social media that the man is suspected to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Falls County Sheriff’s Office at 883-1431, Falls County Crimestoppers at 883-0332 or the FBI at 772-1627.