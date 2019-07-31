Family members confronted and beat a 52-year-old man after seeing him sexually assault a girl Tuesday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Timothy Joe Rodriquez, a transient Waco resident, was at a West Waco home when family members reported witnessing Rodriquez sexually touching the girl Tuesday afternoon, Swanton said. Police reports state the girl is 13 years old.
Swanton said a family member confronted Rodriquez shortly after witnessing the assault. Rodriquez became aggressive with the family member, prompting another family member to defend the other, he said.
Rodriquez and the family members started fighting, and during the melee, Rodriquez was hit in the head with an object, Swanton said.
Officers arrived on scene and took Rodriquez to a local hospital for the injuries he sustained. He was then taken to McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.
Swanton said it does not appear the family members will face charges for the fight. The investigation remains ongoing, he said.
Rodriquez remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $50,400. He is also being held on a child support warrant.