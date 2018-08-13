Speed and alcohol likely played a role in a rollover crash that left the driver of a pickup truck with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to North 29th Street and Waco Drive at about 1:30 p.m., when the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was ejected from his truck following the crash. Swanton said police found the only occupant, a man, partially pinned underneath the car when they arrived.
Swanton said the man was driving east on Waco Drive at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway. As he neared 29th Street, he traveled over the median and flipped the truck multiple times.
"According to witnesses, he was ejected on the first flip and somehow flipped multiple times," Swanton said. "When we got here, his head was pinned under the vehicle and he was still pinned inside partially.
"We believe at this point that alcohol and excessive speed contributed to the crash."
Debris from the truck was scattered throughout the intersection as emergency responders worked to extricate the driver. Swanton said the man also suffered a partially severed arm, significant head injuries and trauma to his body.
The driver was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. Waco Drive is likely to remain closed to traffic between North 31st Street and North 26th Street for an extended period of time, police said.
Swanton said it did not appear that the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.