Police arrested a driver and passenger Wednesday after they chased another vehicle, hit a stopped vehicle that was not involved in the chase and left the scene of the crash, which injured multiple people, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Luis Alberto Mora, 37, and Alexander Michael Nunez, 38, both of Waco, were each arrested on a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid and a Class A misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.
A driver called police and reported a Jeep SUV almost hit his vehicle at 38th Street and Leland Avenue, then started to chase him as he drove on Lake Shore Drive, Swanton said. Police believe Nunez was driving the Jeep and Mora was a passenger, he said.
"He was on the phone with our dispatcher while he was running from the Jeep that was chasing him," Swanton said. "We asked him to stop somewhere so we could catch up to him, but he reported to us that he was driving 90 mph on Lake Shore Drive trying to get away."
The caller turned from Lake Shore onto North 19th Street toward Park Lake Drive. At the intersection of 19th Street and Park Lake Drive, he drove through a red light, missing any cross traffic, and Nunez also ran the red light, Swanton said.
As he went through the intersection, Nunez swerved to miss a car, and in the course of the maneuver hit another car that was stopped at the traffic light, he said.
The crash injured multiple people in the car that was stopped, Swanton said. Emergency medical services responded to check on the injured people, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are.
Nunez continued to drive to the 2600 block of Stewart Drive, where police found the Jeep, Swanton said. Both Nunez and his passenger, Mora, were found nearby and arrested, he said.
Nunez was released from McLennan County Jail by Thursday night on bond listed at $14,000.
Jail records for Mora also list a charge of possession of cocaine and a charge of making a false report to police. The cocaine charge is unrelated to the incident Wednesday, and it is unclear if the false report charge is related. He remained in jail Thursday with bond listed at $258,000.