A licensed local physician was arrested Thursday for allegedly beating a woman and causing her to chip a tooth during an assault earlier this month, Woodway Department of Public Safety officials said.
Woodway officers arrested Daniel August Smith III, 47, of Woodway, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault. A woman came to police and reported an assault between Smith and herself on Feb. 7. The woman said Smith, a doctor affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, assaulted her at her home on Feb. 5.
According to the arrest affidavit, the woman told police that due to Smith's level of intoxication he was unable to have sex. The woman claimed Smith became aggressive and stomped and kicked the woman, chipping a tooth.
"He also left deep bruising on her neck and chest area from continuing kicking and stomping," the affidavit states.
The two have been in an ongoing relationship for several years, the affidavit states. Woodway Public Safety Capt. Larry Adams said the two have had reported fights and police have been called to their residences multiple times in 2015 and 2017.
Adams said in 2017 a neighbor of Smith call police to report Smith being on his back porch with a gun, claiming Nazis were after him. Police reported Smith appeared to be intoxicated when he was trespassing on his neighbor's property.
According to the Texas Medical Board, Smith is a fully licensed physician specializing in pathology and cytopathology in the Waco area.
Police arrested Smith on Thursday morning and took him to McLennan County Jail. Bond information was not immediately available.