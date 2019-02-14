A local physician was arrested Thursday for allegedly beating a woman and causing her to chip a tooth during an assault earlier this month, Woodway police said.
Woodway officers arrested Daniel Augustus Smith III, 47, of Woodway, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault. A woman reported to police Feb. 7 that Smith, a doctor affiliated with multiple local hospitals, had assaulted her at her home two days earlier, according to an arrest affidavit.
She told police Smith was unable to have sex because of his level of intoxication, according to the affidavit. She reported he became aggressive and stomped and kicked the woman, chipping a tooth, the affidavit states.
"He also left deep bruising on her neck and chest area from continuing kicking and stomping," the affidavit states.
The two have been in an ongoing relationship for several years, according to the affidavit. Woodway Public Safety Capt. Larry Adams said the two have had reported fights, and police have been called to their residences multiple times in 2015 and 2017.
Adams said i
In 2017, a neighbor of Smith called police to report Smith was on the neighbor's back porch with a gun, claiming Nazis were after him, Adams said. Police reported Smith appeared to be intoxicated and was trespassing on his neighbor's property.
According to the Texas Medical Board, Smith is a fully licensed physician specializing in pathology and cytopathology in the Waco area.
Police arrested Smith on Thursday morning and took him to McLennan County Jail. Bond information was not immediately available.