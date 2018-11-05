Waco police foiled a West Waco car burglary ring early Monday and captured one juvenile who fled the scene near Hilltop Drive and Fish Pond Road, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to the neighborhood at about 2:10 a.m., when a caller reported a car had been burglarized and four to five suspects were seen in the area, Swanton said. Officers spotted the suspects, who then ran from the area.
Officers captured one juvenile suspect, who was taken to the McLennan County Juvenile Detention Center, Swanton said.
During the chase, police recovered a handgun, a large machete and other goods taken from the cars, Swanton said. Several cars were burglarized overnight, but only one car owner wished to press charges, he said. The investigation continued Monday.
"We would like to take this opportunity to remind our citizens if you are a victim of a crime, it is important for you to help us hold criminals accountable by filing charges," Swanton said in a statement. "We would also like to remind our community, please do not leave firearms unattended in vehicles. This presents an extremely dangerous situation for our officers and other citizens when incidents like this occur."
Anyone who believes they may have been a vehicle of the car burglaries is asked to contact Waco police at 750-7500.