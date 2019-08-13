A vehicle that veered off northbound Interstate 35 crashed into a guardrail, struck a pole and burst into flames Tuesday afternoon.
A large hole also was discovered in southbound lanes nearby as both situations created significant traffic delays.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m. a vehicle reportedly veered off the northbound highway and struck a guardrail near Fifth Street. Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said that crash then turned into a vehicle fire when flames broke out.
Unrelated to the fire, Waco police reported a hole was spotted in the center lane of southbound I-35, Swanton said. Police closed down Fifth Street underneath the I-35 overpass and the lanes between Fifth Street and Forrest Street.
It was unclear if any injuries were reported. Police reopened the interstate after clearing both incidents by about 3 p.m., Swanton said.