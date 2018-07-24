A city of Waco employee was arrested Tuesday afternoon after fighting with a police officer and trying to take the officer's gun, Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt said.
Staff at the Waco Employee Health clinic, 1415 N. Fourth St., called police at about 2:35 p.m. when a city employee became aggressive and started "acting out," Holt said. The employee left the clinic as police were arriving.
An officer saw the man, later identified as Ronald Lewis Turner, 27, walking behind the building toward Tennessee Avenue and tried to stop him, Holt said. When the officer questioned him, Turner attacked the officer, he said.
"The officer called for help, and the man reached and tried to take the officer's weapon," Holt said. "The officer Tased the man, but that had little effect on him."
Multiple officers came to the first officer's aid, and other city workers and witnesses also tried to help the officer during the fight, he said. The officer was able to keep control of the gun during the incident.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Turner also pulled a knife on the officer. Witnesses were able to get the knife away from Turner, leading to officers being able to detain him.
Turner was taken into custody, and emergency medical personnel were called to evaluate him. Holt said Turner was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be taken to McLennan County Jail on multiple charges.
He will be charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication, Swanton said.
The officer involved in the fight was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment for injuries, Swanton said. No one else was injured during the incident, police said.
City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze said administrators will review police reports and interview employees to determine the best action to ensure safety of all city employees.