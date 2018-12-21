Police arrested the parents of a 1-year-old boy who was recently transferred to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas after suffering burns on 40 percent of his body, Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Kory Martin said.
Child Protective Services officials notified Bellmead police Dec. 10 after the boy was brought to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, and his parents, Eureka Annette Reed, 27, and James Anthony Reed, 53, gave different accounts of how he was burned, Martin said.
Another family member later told police Eureka Reed told him the boy was burned by a stove being used to heat the house because the furnace was not working, Martin said. The boy and three other children, all age 3 or younger, were left unsupervised in the home in the 2300 block of Taylor Street for 20 to 30 minutes after Eureka Reed went outside to smoke a cigarette, Martin said.
Eureka Reed told police a multi-plug outlet in the living room caught fire and that the flames spread to a stroller the boy was in, an arrest affidavit states.
Officers who searched the home found no damage in the living room, but found the kitchen flooring had been removed and found melted plastic in the kitchen, according to the affidavit.
Officers learned James Reed removed linoleum flooring from the kitchen and threw it away, along with a stroller, the day of the fire, the affidavit states.
Eureka Reed was arrested Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of injury to a child and three state jail felony charges of endangering a child. James Reed was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence.
Eureka Reed remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $32,000, and James Reed remained there with bond listed at $7,000.