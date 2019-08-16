A young boy died of injuries after his father crashed into another car in South Waco and fled until he slammed into a tree late Thursday night, Waco police Sgt. David Conley said.
The boy, between the ages of 3 and 4 years old, died at a local hospital after his father was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near South 18th Street and Primrose Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m. Officers saw the crash and watched the driver leave the scene at a “high rate of speed,” Conley said.
Officers tried to follow the car, but lost it before the car crashed again near North Fourth Street and Garden Drive minutes later, Conley said. Police saw the driver had a young boy in the car with him and both had significant injuries from at least one of the crashes.
“The boy was in a car seat, but it was not secured down in the car,” Conley said. “The boy was alert and talking when he was taken into the ambulance, but he was complaining of stomach pain.”
Emergency medical technicians took the boy to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries, Conley said.
The boy’s father was also taken to a local hospital for treatment for “significant injuries,” Conley said. Those injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police reported.
Conley said the boy’s father appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was taken into surgery late Thursday night.
No immediate arrests were made as the investigation was ongoing early Friday morning. Names of the boy and his father and their ages were not released late Thursday night.
Conley said the driver of the first car that was hit near Primrose Drive was not seriously injured.