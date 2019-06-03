Two men were arrested after a lengthy chase in and out of Waco and Bellmead after police pursued a stolen car Monday morning, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Waco police traffic officers spotted a stolen car at about 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of South Ninth Street and Webster Avenue, and attempted to stop it. The driver fled and continued driving to North Waco, East Waco, portions of Bellmead, and back into Waco, Bynum said.
At about 11 a.m., the driver and his occupant slowed the stolen car near East 11th Street and Walnut Street in East Waco. The passenger was arrested next to the car while the driver ran from the car.
"He only made it about 30 yards before we got him," Bynum said.
No injuries and no car crashes happened as a result of the chase, Bynum said. The McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies and officers with McLennan County Precinct 1 Constables Office assisted in the pursuit.
“We are extremely grateful for their help,” Bynum said.
Both men were taken to McLennan County Jail, Bynum said. Their names were not immediately available.