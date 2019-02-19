Waco police have arrested the common-law husband of woman found shot to death Feb. 3 in the home they shared at 5630 Wilshire Drive.
Waco detectives arrested Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 28, on a murder charge at the Waco Police Department on Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. Police believe Jones shot and killed Sherrell Carter, 26, in a continuation of domestic violence against her, Swanton wrote in a press release.
Jones called police to his home about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 3 after running to a neighbor’s house, and when officers arrived, they found him outside wearing only shorts and socks with blood on his hands and body, an arrest affidavit states. Carter’s children likely were in the home at the time of her shooting, Swanton said.
Jones gave officers at the scene inconsistent accounts of what had happened, he said. He was a person of interest from the start of the investigation, according to the press release.
Witnesses told police Carter intended to leave Jones, the affidavit states.
“Mr. Jones has been witnessed on a previous occasion where he threatened to kill, specifically shoot, Ms. Carter if she attempted to leave him,” according to the affidavit.
Officers found drugs in the home and arrested Jones on a second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance charge and a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge the day Carter’s body was found, according to an arrest affidavit.
Jones then posted a $6,000 bond and remained free until his arrest on a murder charge Tuesday. He was in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $1 million.