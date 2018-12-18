Police apprehended one man and continued to search for a second after a chase from Waco to Axtell on Tuesday night.
Waco police saw a pickup believed to have been involved in a burglary and tried at about 6:20 p.m. to stop it on J.J. Flewellen Road in East Waco, but the driver evaded officers, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Police pursued the truck as it continued onto Highway 84 toward Axtell, Bynum said. The truck crashed at the intersection of Elk Road and Martindale Lane at about 6:30, and the driver and a passenger ran into a field.
McLennan County deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers joined the pursuit and set up a perimeter, and officials requested help from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office helicopter, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
With the helicopter's help, officers found and captured one man who was hiding in a wooded area, Kilcrease said.
The search for the second suspect continued. No other details were available Tuesday night.