Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon, suspected of robbing three local businesses earlier in the day, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. A search for a third suspect is continuing.
Police were called to the Alon gas station, 825 W. Waco Drive, at about 8:30 a.m., when at least one man entered the business, indicated he had a weapon and robbed the store, Swanton said. The man left the store in a vehicle, and police were able to get a description.
At about noon, employees called police to Family Dollar, 624 E. Waco Drive, after a similar robbery by the same man, Swanton said. Police were searching the area for the vehicle when a third robbery was reported at Mama & Papa B's Bar-B-Q, 525 S. Eighth St., he said.
Police reported that a man entered the barbecue restaurant with his hand in a bag and indicated he had a gun. He robbed the store and fled the area, Swanton said.
Though suspects indicated they had a gun in each robbery, none of the witnesses reported seeing a a gun, officials said.
After the third robbery, police surrounded the area around South Ninth Street and Ross Avenue based on a report the suspect vehicle was in the area.
Swanton said officers believed at least two men were involved in the robberies.
Officers found the vehicle in an alleyway between Ninth and 10th streets on Ross Avenue and also found a shirt belonging to one of the suspects, he said.
"Officers get here and see the vehicle we've been looking for all morning," Swanton said. "They take that vehicle down and we have one in custody."
Shortly after the first suspect was apprehended, police called in a tracking dog to help search for another suspect believed to be on foot.
Shortly before 1:45 p.m., police found him in the 700 block of South 10th Street. The dog bit the second suspect before the officers were able to take him into custody, police said.
Emergency medical personnel treated the man's wounds before he was arrested. Both suspects were arrested, and police are pursuing aggravated robbery charges. The suspects' names were not immediately available.
"They had a pretty good little crime spree going on this morning," Swanton said. "What we are investigating right now is aggravated robberies, because they indicated they had a gun with intent to take money from the three businesses."