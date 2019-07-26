Footsteps inside a South Waco home led to the arrest of a suspected burglar at a South Waco home early Friday morning, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Derek Kain Alvarado, 29, of Waco, was arrested on several charges following the overnight burglary investigation in the 2100 block of Primrose Avenue. Police captured Alvarado after he ran from a house in the area with items taken from a previous car burglary, Swanton said.
A woman at the home called police and reported hearing footsteps in her home around 2 a.m. Swanton said police met with the woman outside her home when they heard a window break out of the back of the home.
Police spotted Alvarado running from the back of the house, and they chased him down and arrested him, Swanton said.
In his possession, Alvarado was found to have several bags of items with him, Swanton said. Some items belonged to the woman who called police, and police also found an identification card that belonged to a resident who lived about a half-mile away in the 2900 block of Sarah Street, he said.
Officers got in touch with the resident on Sarah Street and learned the card was taken from a vehicle. Alvarado was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation, a Class A misdemeanor charge of burglary of a motor vehicle and a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.