A city of Bellmead employee was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of continuous sexual assault of a child.
Jonathan David Brock, 26, was arrested on two first-degree felony charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Brock, a laborer for the city since November 2018, was placed on administrative leave following his arrest, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
According to arrest affidavits, Bellmead police received information in late June that two boys under the age of 14 had been sexually abused by Brock. Both children underwent forensic interviews, and both boys alleged Brock touched them in their "private part," the affidavit states.
Brock was arrested Wednesday and was taken to the Bellmead Police Department for an interview.
He was booked into McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.