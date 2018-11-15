Three 19-year-old men were arrested Wednesday evening in Lacy Lakeview after two people reported the group pointed weapons, including a stolen firearm, at them, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Lacy Drive at about 5 p.m., when an armed group of men allegedly got into a fight with two other people in the street, Truehitt said. It was unclear what the fight was about, but the two victims reported Logan Tyler Ferrari, Ryder Lee Haverkamp, and Erick Navarro, all 19, pointed guns at them, threatening them before leaving the area, Truehitt said.
No shots were fired and no one was hurt in the incident, he said.
Police found the three men walking about half a mile away in the 100 block of South Walnut Street, Truehitt said. Officers stopped the group and found a sawed-off shotgun and another firearm stolen out of Waco on them, he said.
Police arrested all three on a state jail felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a Class A misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct and a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful carry of a weapon.
Haverkamp was also arrested on a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm and an outstanding marijuana possession warrant.
Navarro was also arrested on a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm and outstanding drug possession warrants from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Waco police and Lacy Lakeview police.
The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are possible, Truehitt said.
All three remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday. Ferrari’s bonds were listed at $8,000, Haverkamp’s were listed at $14,000, and Navarro’s were listed at $28,000.