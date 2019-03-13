A Waco woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she stabbed her girlfriend in the leg at an East Waco apartment, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Delano Street at about 2 p.m., and found the girlfriend of Sugar Johnise Gordon, 25, had been stabbed in the leg with a knife in an apartment, Swanton said. Gordon and her girlfriend had gotten into fight that led to the stabbing, he said.
The victim gave officers varying accounts of what had happened, but they were able to gather enough information to determine Gordon had stabbed her, Swanton said. It is unclear if the victim received medical attention or was taken to a hospital.
Police arrested Gordon at about 4 p.m. on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $10,000.