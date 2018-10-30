A Robinson woman accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy turned herself in Tuesday, and police are looking for another woman accused of giving that boy alcohol and sexually assaulting another 14 year old the duo also provided with alcohol, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Tricia Dawn Volpe, 41, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a minor and four Class A misdemeanor charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and police have warrants on the same charges against Stephanie Olivarez, 32.
The mother of one of the boys went to the police department in late August to report Volpe had assaulted her son after Volpe and Olivarez gave him alcohol at a house in the 600 block of Dana Drive, and officials at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children interviewed the boy about the incident, Prasifka said.
"The victim stated that he became intoxicated and Volpe performed oral sex on him and they engaged in sexual intercourse," Prasifka said. "Volpe told the victim not to tell anyone what happened."
The same day as the mother's report, the father of another 14 year old reported to police that his son had been assaulted by Olivarez, Prasifka said. Advocacy Center officials also interviewed the second boy.
The alleged incidents happened on separate days. The cases are separate, but Volpe and Olivarez know each other and both provided the boys alcohol at the same place, Prasifka said.
Volpe had been released from McLennan County Jail on a $108,000 bond by Tuesday evening.