Michele Lee Ikreiwish, 25, was arrested Monday, suspected of running an illegal gambling operation. Detectives learned she was using eight-liner machines at a local business, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Swanton said police connected Ikreiwish to illegal gambling allegedly taking place at Shisa Smoke Shop/Game Room, 639 N. Valley Mills Drive.
"This is our ongoing attempt to shut down illegal gambling activities and this was one that we knew this individual was paying out cash on these eight-liner machines," Swanton said. "Our detectives investigated this location and found probable cause for a judge to sign a warrant for this person's arrest."
In May, Waco SWAT officers and detectives raided Rio Grande Resale Grocery, Tobacco & Gifts, 901 N. 25th St., after complaints of illegal activity.
Swanton said businesses often try to mask the eight-liner systems by selling other merchandise, but authorities are well-aware of the problems gambling operations can cause.
"We have additional warrants from additional cases throughout the city and this is a part of the ongoing eight-liner investigations," Swanton said. "We are intent on shutting down illegal gambling operations in our city."
Ikreiwish was booked into McLennan County Jail on a Class A misdemeanor charge of keeping a gambling place. She remained in custody Monday evening with a bond listed at $2,000.