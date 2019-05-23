A Robinson woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly caused injuries to children at their Robinson home earlier this month, an arrest affidavit states.
Jennifer Michelle Powell, 38, was arrested after Robinson police got a report on May 9 indicating Powell hurt her 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. The abuse reportedly happened on two separate days earlier in the week, but both children were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where police began their investigation.
According to the affidavit, the boy underwent a forensic interview where he told authorities Powell kicked him in the groin when he was seen playing with a knife in the backyard of the family's home. Medical reports indicated the boy suffered a "straddle injury" to his groin from the attack, police reported.
Several days earlier, Powell's daughter told authorities Powell was upset with her when she chased her down a hallway, grabbed the girl by the hair and struck her head against a wall, the affidavit states. The girl said she has been having headaches since the incident and a medical exam concluded that the girl had a concussion, police reported.
Powell was arrested by police and was taken to McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child causing severe injury and a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. She remained in custody Thursday with a bond listed at $25,000.