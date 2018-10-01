A woman accused of trying to run over a man with her car and striking him with an aluminum baseball bat at a Waco motel was arrested Saturday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police arrested Kelly Littlejohn, 43, at Motel 6 in the 3100 block of Interstate 35 access road after receiving a call of a fight around 5 p.m. Swanton said officers learned Littlejohn tried to run her 31-year-old boyfriend over with her car, but ended up hitting him and the outside of the motel.
"She then proceeded to get a baseball bat and assaulted him with the baseball bat," Swanton said. "She then went into a room and tore up the room up with the baseball bat."
Littlejohn allegedly threaten to kill her boyfriend's dog during the incident, Swanton said. The dog was not injured, police reported.
The man suffered injuries to his head and injuries when Littlejohn allegedly used her car keys and her fist to attack the man. After the assault, Littlejohn locked herself inside the motel room bathroom.
"She refused to come out and then started smashing everything in the bathroom with her aluminum baseball bat," Swanton said. "She told the officers that if they came in the bathroom she would 'bash their heads in.'"
Officers attempted to use a chemical gas to attempt to get her out of the bathroom. After the gas failed, officers fired non-lethal projectiles and struck her in the leg, Swanton said.
Littlejohn dropped the baseball bat and was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a state jail felony charge of criminal mischief for the damage she did to the motel room. She was booked into McLennan County Jail, where she remained Monday with a bond listed at $32,500.